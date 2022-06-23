Fact check: This viral picture of Alia Bhatt's pregnancy photoshoot is not real

In November 2018, Deepika and Ranveer decided to get married. Although there have been numerous online reports of Deepika being pregnant, no such news has been confirmed as of yet.

When the JayeshBhai Jordaar trailer released, a question about the actor's preference for a boy or a girl child with Deepika was posed. He retorted, "They don't ask you na if you want laadu or sheera when you go to the temple. Since it is prasad, you should treat whatever you receive with complete devotion. The same reasoning therefore holds true in this situation. Whether Deepika and I are blessed with a boy or a girl, it will be a great blessing from God. No other option, then.

The actor stated that it is "certainly in the conversation" in a recent interview with India Today. Ranveer stated that both his personal and professional lives are going well. "It has been a few years since my marriage, which I believe was perfectly timed. Deepika and I frequently discuss how we want to change our lives and manner of living, and we frequently talk about the life we share "Said Singh. Additionally, the actor stated that they have been married for three to four years and regularly discuss their future plans.



