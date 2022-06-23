Fact check: This viral picture of Alia Bhatt's pregnancy photoshoot is not real
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first child. As Ranbir does not has his own social media account, Alia posted a picture of the couple looking at the monitor that shows the baby's heartbeat. Ever since then Alia and Ranbir have been in news for good and for bad. There has been a viral picture of Alia Bhatt's pregnancy photoshoot going viral. After fact-checking, it has been proved that this news is fake.
Alia did not do any such photoshoots. Someone had photoshopped Alia's old picture with a baby bump. I don't think so soon Alia's baby bump will also be shown. There are still a few months or so left for her baby bump to grow. People should respect the couple and give them their privacy.