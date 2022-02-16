Facts that were not known by many people about Bappi Lahiri
Today morning, we all woke up to a shocking news of Bhappi Lahiri's demise. The country is in shock because there was no news on his health too. The singer was just 69 years old and the cause of his death is said to be because of multiple heart issues and OSA (obstructive sleep apnea). The singer was known for a lot of things and one of them being, his love for gold. If you know him then you also know that he only steps out of his home wearing gold.
Here are some facts that were not known by many people:
- He belonged to a family of musicians. His parents were said to be successful musicians and vocalists.
- On his maternal side, the singer was related to the famous and versatile singer Kishore Kumar.
- Kishore Kumar was the one who helped Bappi Lahiri establish his music career in Bollywood
- He was in interested in music since his young days and he started playing tabla when he was only 3 years old.
- The singer was only 19 when he shifted to Mumbai to became big in the entertainment industry.
- Bappi Lahiri was just not a Bollywood singer but he has also sung some hits for the South film industry