Facts you didn't know about Om Shanti Om!

As the iconic film Om Shanti Om celebrates its 14th year anniversary, here are a few facts about the film, you might have not known...

1- Farah Khan had initially decided to give 'Happy New year' a green light, however, she decided to let the film based on the 70s go on floors first!

2- Aamir Khan refused to be a part of the film due to his commitment to 'Taare Zameen Par'.

3- The film's ending is heavily inspired by 1958's Madhumati!

4- Farah Khan was pregnant while shooting the film.

5- Sridevi declined to be in the star-studded song 'Deewangi Deewangi' because the actress wanted to appear with her husband Boney Kapoor.

6- Vivek Oberoi was the first choice to play the antagonist in the film!

7- Malaika Arora suggested Deepika Padukone to Farah Khan, to be cast alongside SRK in the film.

8- Om Shanti Om was remade into a Japanese musical titled Oomu Shanti Oumu.

Is Om Shanti Om still one of your favorite classics?