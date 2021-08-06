  • facebook
Anonymous Simply South

FaFa owns Malik!

Fafa owns this flick and is rightly its Malik, showing immense versality yet again. The execution is sharp, effective and at times awe-inspiring. Even as the yesteryear scenes of this saga that connects a true event in the past have been accurately depicted in terms of the mood and settings, a few of the plot points seem to be a little exaggerated. The transformation of Sulaiman into a Malik too lacks depth and happens almost abruptly.

 

spoilers alert:

 

The flick starts with a well-crafted, long opening sequence, which sets the tone straight away giving out a glaring message that we are in for a treat. With a raw and an exciting screenplay, the flick progresses in a smooth manner. The depiction of the past and it’s settings have been precise too. Fahadh Faasil delivers a stunning performance yet again with applaudable variations in body lmannerisms throughout his progression from a carefree, hot headed teenager to the aged, composed yet fierce Malik. Other actors have done their parts well too, but it is Vinay Fort who stands out with a stellar performance.

 

Yet, there are a few exaggerated scenes, so untypical of a Mahesh Narayanan flick, even for the mighty Sulaiman’s crew like a boat turning into a minivan and a fishermen’s vessel being refurbished as a mini-submarine to evade the attention of coastguard. Also, the becoming of Malik has not been well-established. Did he achieve the feat just by shifting a few trash bags?

 

Malik is nevertheless a riveting watch and should not be missed.

 
