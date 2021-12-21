Failures change mindset of actors.

We have seen, after the failure of Zero, Shahrukh Khan took 2 years to sign a next film. Failure changed mindset of Salman Khan too. After the failure of Radhe which was remake of Korean film The Outlaws, Salman has decided to not sign any remake film. Yes, he did Antim which is remake of Marathi film Mulshi Pattern bcz before Radhe release he had already shot for the film. Soon after the success of Tamil film Master, he was in talks for its remake but after Radhe flopped he rejected it. Similar thing happened with Varun Dhawan too, he gave consecutive three flops in a row - Kalank, Street Dancer & Coolie no 1. Since Kalank failure he rejected many mass and comedy films. And after coolie no 1 failed he rejected a big budget mass action film Sanki. In short he's keeping distance from mass films & now he has signed many different genre films. What do you think of actors changing their mindset of signing films when they face failure?