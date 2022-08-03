The Fame Game Season 2 on Netflix: Cancelled?

The Fame Game, Madhuri Dixit's Netflix series, astonished everyone earlier this year, and the fans liked it. There are speculations that The Fame Game's second season has been cancelled, despite the fans eagerly anticipating its upcoming release. Let's investigate it further.





Well, the second season will no longer be available in the OTT streaming giant's library. Toward the conclusion of this year, The Fame Game 2 was supposed to start. Netflix India has since removed the programme from their library, thereby cancelling season 2. Due to the way things have been going and the increasing number of filmmakers and content producers who are turning to OTT platforms, Netflix and similar services have a huge selection to choose from. The Fame Game 2 was cancelled for a variety of reasons, including development budget constraints and a lack of quality material.





In fact, considering how great season 1 performed, The Fame Game 2 on Netflix should aim to be even better. However, given that the show was cancelled, it appears that the content wasn't up to par.





Although the show has been dropped from Netflix India, if the problem was with the content, it might be fixed. Once finished, the OTT platform will be able to review it and maybe add it again to their library. Currently, Netflix is focusing on growing a library of high-quality content that would appeal to and engage the broad audience in India.