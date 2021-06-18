The Family Man 2 drops at midnight; what is your plan?

Hey binge-watchers, what's your plan tonight? To regret by ruining your sleep cycle tomorrow or to go to bed and doze off early, because The Family Man 2 drops at midnight.

After all the controversies and Twitter reactions, 'The Family Man 2' will release tonight and I can't keep calm. Three reasons especially:

Manoj Bajpayee

The nail-biting mystery plot

And, of course, Samantha Akkineni's Bollywood debut

The series will drop at midnight on Amazon Prime Video. So, watch the show, enjoy the mind-nerving storyline, and don't spoil the plot by spreading all sorts of speculations. The Family Man franchise is worth a watch.

Before you get into the twists and turns of the new season, you can always go back to Amazon Prime Video and get a quick recap of what happened so far. There's a lot to look forward to in this new season.

So are you ready to witness this season of surprises and once again ruin your sleep cycle? Let us know in the comment section below. Because clearly, I am! I have started watching the previous one all again, though I think there's not much of a similarity between the story plot.