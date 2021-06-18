The Family Man 2 released way before their usual time; why do you think so?

The Family Man 2 was supposed to release at midnight but surprise surprise it launched hours ahead of its actual time. Why do you think this has happened? Did you know about this or were you waiting till midnight?

Manoj Bajpayee starring The Family Man 2 released hours earlier in the late evening of June 3 whereas it was supposed to release on 4th June. Reports suggest that this happened because of the piracy issue and to avoid that Amazon Prime Video has taken this road. They have done this earlier with Mirzapur 2 as well.

So, what did you do? Have you started yet or still waiting for the weekend to arrive because this show is worth a watch.