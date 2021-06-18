The Family Man Season 2 Review: Slow but Thrilling

This year's one of the most anticipated web series The Family Man is here and is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. This series needs to be watched.

Manoj Bajpayee starring 'The Family Man' is a story about a man Srikant Tiwary who balances family life and work-life. After the first season, where Srikant couldn't save people from Delhi's Gas leak, leaves TASC (as National Intelligence Agency) and starts working at a 9-to-5 corporate job.

But eventually, he feels left out when JK(Sharib Hashmi) gives him updates. At the same time, he starts facing marital problems with his wife Suchi (played by Priya Mani).

On the other hand, TASC works on one of the most critical cases where they have to bound a key person of Lankan Government, Subbu, the younger brother of Bhaskaran the PM of the same government. A simple task goes wrong and things go out of hand. Now, where's Sri? To finish the story we need Srikant in the picture and well, how can he not come back when the situation is this worse.

The series moves along with its flow, Raj & DK as directors of the series has done a great job in building up the story, stitching different timelines and but nothing can go flawless. This series tried to pull up family situations as well but it was just too predictable and sometimes the storyline may feel a little too extended. It has its share of adventure and thrills. The acting skill set of Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant and Samantha as Raji has really spiced up things.

This series has a lot of stories to unveil. And, eventually, you will realise there's a third season gearing up. So be ready! It's worth a watch and the directors have made an enthralling sequel.