The Famous Contour Cube Is My New Favorite Way to De-Puff and Calm My Skin

But often, the best inventions are the simplest, and my latest summer obsession is just that. You've probably heard of skin icing, a method of rubbing frozen water or other mixtures along your contours to emphasize cheekbones and jawlines, de-puff bloated skin, and calm irritation and acne. You might have even tried it out—and if you have, you know firsthand that it can be a little tricky. And chilly, for that matter.

There are some icing-specific tools out there, but they can often be delicate, made of glass or other breakable materials that prohibit any sort of real pressure. To fully reap the benefits of icing, it needs to be massage-like.

Skin icing has long been considered one of the most effective ways to calm irritation, tighten pores, and reduce salt-induced water retention at least as far back as the 1700s. Applying ice also constricts capillaries, reducing redness, inflammation, and irritation with every pass. Actual ice isn't necessarily required, either.

For my own first go-round with the Contour Cube, I figured it was best to start classic with just some straight-up ice. I tried it for the first time after returning from a very sweaty run and subsequent shower. Honestly, even if it didn't give me the cosmetic benefits (and it really does), I'd hold onto this product forever purely because it feels so amazing on my skin. It was a massage, an ice bath, and a facial treatment in one, and it feels like heaven on hot summer days.