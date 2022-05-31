Fantagio warn people to stop prank calling ASTRO MJ's military base.









On May 31, Fantagio released a statement via ASTRO's official fan cafe, "More and more people have been trying to make prank calls to MJ's military base recently, and this unnecessary prank calling really interferes with MJ's training."









ASTRO's eldest member, MJ, had enlisted for his mandatory military service on May 9 and is currently serving as part of the military band.









The label added that prank calls, especially tp military bases, are subject to severe punishment. "So MJ can have a peaceful military service, please refrain from making unnecessary prank calls, and please be aware legal action may be taken if prank calls continue after this announcement," concluded Fantagio.









Meanwhile, ASTRO recently made a comeback as 5 members with "Candy Sugar Pop".