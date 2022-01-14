Farah Khan reveals why Amitabh Bachchan was not in the Deewangi Deewangi song!

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan who had recently come to The Kapil Sharma Show, was asked a question by the host Kapil Sharma as to why did she not take Amitabh Bachchan in the song Deewangi Deewangi from Om Shanti Om. Farah Khan immediately replied saying it was because of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Farah said that during that time both Abhishek and Aishwarya were preparing for their wedding and thats the reason the family denied the role as the entire family including Amitabh Bachchan were all busy preparing for Abhishek Bachchan's and Aishwarya Rai's wedding!

She also said that she wanted to get Dev Anand but he said that he doesn't do guest appearances in any movie. Not only that but Farah Khan wanted Amitabh Bachchan, Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu to come together for the song but it could not happen! Well, if we would see all these four golden celebrities together in the song all the fans would have gone crazy, don't you think????