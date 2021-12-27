Is Farah Khan the right choice to direct the Rajesh Khanna Biopic?

Producer Nikhil Dwivedi is in final talks with director/choreographer Farah Khan to lead the project, according to ET times. On the other hand, no information on who would play the legendary actor Rajesh Khanna on screen has been released.“Yes, I have read Gautam’s book and it’s very fascinating. We are in conversation over this, but I cannot comment more.”

Personally I feel, Farah Khan is a perfect choice as the film will require the nostalgic retro effect and who is better than her who's created magical films like Om Shanti Om & Main Hoon Na. However, what do you think of Farah Khan directing this biopic?