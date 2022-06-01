Farewell KK: You'll be missed forever

Krishnakumar Kunnath actually known as KK's sudden demise has come as a shock for us as well as fans. His death has left a huge void in Indian music industry. The 53years old singer has left us all in deep pain after he passed away this Tuesday after giving a beautiful performance at a concert in Kolkata. Till his last moments he was seen entertaining his fans with his music.

KK started his career by singing for advertisement jingles, and later made his film debut with an A.R. Rahman soundtrack.

His songs such "Pal" and "Yaaron" from the album Pal became very popular among youth and since then he has given us soulful evergreen songs such as Tu Jo Mila, Tadap Tadap Ke, Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe and many more.

He will be missed truly and will always remain in our hearts. Keeping him in heart, let's share our favorite memories of this legendary musician.