Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar to tie the knot in march 2022?

Farhan Akhtar, a Bollywood star, has been dating Shibani Dandekar for several years. They've been spotted together several times and have been seen swapping images on social media. According to the latest rumours, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar will marry in March of this year. The wedding was apparently planned to be a lavish celebration, but with the number of COVID cases on the rise once again, the couple may opt for a more modest affair.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar will marry in March 2022, according to a source. The pair had planned a spectacular wedding in Mumbai but have decided to keep things low-key now. The pair have chosen to marry in front of their friends and relatives. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar already live together, and they didn't want to postpone their wedding due to the epidemic, so they decided to make it small. The pair has also booked a 5-star hotel, according to the source. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, like many other Bollywood couples, will wear Sabyasachi pastel-coloured ensembles.

Do you think they'll make a cute couple?