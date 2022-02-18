Farhan Akhtar the director or Farhan Akhtar the actor? Who do you like better?

Farhan Akhtar has specialized in many fields when it comes to contributing to a movie, he can direct, act, write, sing and what else do you want? I'm sure this guy can do that also.

He is about to direct his sixth movie "Jee Le Zaraa" starring Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. He has also acted in many movies which have done well on the box office and Farhan has also received a lot of praise for these roles.

I personally like Farhan Akhtar the actor better than Farhan Akhtar the director because this guy has way more talent as an actor.

What do you think?