Farhan Akhtar gets a romantic birthday wish from his lady love!

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been dating each other for more than 4 years now and there have been rumoured news that both of them are going to marry in March 2022. Today is Farhan Akhtar's birthday and he has turned 48 years old and he got a very sweet birthday post from his girlfriend. She shared a few of their stunning pictures and captioned them saying," My Foo, to what will be your best year yet, Love you FOREVER, Happy birthday! x"

Both of them look like the hottest couple of Bollywood!