Farhan Akhtar has proved that he isn't insecure like other Bollywood male actors. Do you agree?

Farhan Akhtar had announced his next directorial venture titled 'Jee Le Zaraa'. The film will tell the story of three women played by Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt. Farhan wanted three A-list actors to star opposite the ladies in the film. But according to a report by Bollywood Hungama, several actors rejected the film assuming that the film is all about these three ladies and men will just be side characters in their story.

But this is so strange because the majority of the film revolves around a male character where the girl is just a prop. Actresses do support roles in male-centric films all the time. So why can't the men do the same?

This led to Farhan finally deciding to cast himself in 'Jee Le Zaara.' It is clear that he isn't insecure about the length of a role like other A-listers.