Farhan Akhtar: One celeb I thought was intellectual but turned out to be dumb

Farhan Akhtar for me. I was such a massive fan of his until I found he is just as dumb as anyone. Right from his take on political topics to his terrible choice of movies, Farhan Akhtar let me down bigtime.

His reluctance to direct films is also a big reason why I think he is not as smart as we made him. Filmmaking is a compulsive art. If you love making films, you keep making films. By choosing to not direct any film in the last 10 years, Farhan has proved he likes it the easy way.

Also his viral statement on the anti caa protests was the final nail in the coffin. You don't reach the venue of protests and then irresponsibly say to the media: 'Kuch toh galat hai, sab log bol rahe hain toh kuch toh galat hoga'. Fave palm, Face Palm