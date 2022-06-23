Farhan Akhtar As Waleed: Do you think this will be his best performance in Ms Marvel?
We all are excited to see Farhan Akhtar As Waleed In Ms. Marvel. The buzz was inevitable since Farhan informed his fans that he will be the part of the Ms. Marvel Family. In the coming episodes Farhan will be seen helping Kamala survive all the hurdles that she will have to face. The teaser is looking very good and for now all we know is his character's name is Waleed. Netizens are waiting to see more of Waleed in the coming episodes.