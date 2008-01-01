Farhan Akhtar's film Rock on!! demonstrated how beautiful music can come from the deepest depths

13 years of Rock on!!





Because of the collaborative creativity of Javed Akhtar, Farhan, and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Rock On!! was remarkably silent for a Bollywood musical, allowing the soundtrack to shine out.





The first scene of Rock On!! sets the tone for a show that is both melodic and introspective. The first sound we hear is the struggle of flickering tube lights to come to life, bringing light to a dimly lighted room. Abhishek Kapoor's debut film was a perpetual battle with your own darkness to keep your identity from being absorbed by the darkness around you. And the source of energy was music.





The end outcome of his son's on-screen character in Rock On!! is Javed Akhtar's real-life identity. After a feud with his bandmates, Aditya Shroff, the leader of Mumbai rock band 'Magik,' becomes a corporate slave. Sakshi, played by Prachi Desai, discovers his true self and decides to rekindle his love for music, life, and friends.





Its eight-year-later sequel, Rock On 2, switched the focus from personal recordings to the philosophical function that music and musicians must perform. Everything remotely associated with music was blamed, from uninspired and manufactured reality programmes to staunch classical consumers' contempt for Western music, mentoring young talent, and music serving the wider aim of social welfare. It was a bold move for a sequel with a soundtrack that was nowhere near as good as the originals. Back in 2008, songs like 'Socha Hai,' 'Pichhle Saat Dinon Mein,' 'Sindbad the Sailor,' 'Tum Ho Toh,' and the title tune had become immediate favourites.





Rock On!! pushed the envelope by confronting the demons within, rather than taking on the outside. For a musical, it was remarkably silent, enabling the soundtrack to shine through. It continues to tug at heartstrings ten years later, one flicker at a time.