Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa starring Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif, is this a sequel to ZNMD?

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar announced his return to direction after a decade for a feature film titled ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ starring three of the biggest actresses of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. The actor made this announcement on the 20th anniversary of successful production house, Excel Entertainment. The audience were elated by this news and immediately started suspecting whether Jee Le Zaraa will similar to Bollywood’s most loved friendship movie, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Farhan Akhtar described the movie as a "road film, slice-of-life film, with three women on road". From his description, I strongly feel that the vibe of the movie will be pretty similar to ZNMD except now, it will have three boss-ladies.

The movie is set to start shooting in September 2022. I hope everything goes smoothly and we finally get a sequel to ZNMD which inspires us to travel, build relationships and enjoy life with our friends once again. After COVID, we really need Jee Le Zaraa to give us hope again.