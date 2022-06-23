Fashion Faceoff: Kiara Advani or Jacqueline Fernandez: Who looks better in indo-western dresses?

Kiara Advani and Jacqueline Fernandez are two well-known celebrities who have recently worn the same ensemble but styled it differently. Jacqueline is currently enjoying the success of her new film, Vikrant Rona, in which she co-stars with Kichcha Sudeep. The diva was seen in an ivory three-piece ensemble designed by ace fashion designer Ridhima Bhasin for the promotions. The outfit included a sheer floor-length jacket that completed the Indo-Western look. In contrast, Jacqueline Fernandez wore it with straight pants with mirror-work embroidery and a diamond necklace.





Kiara Advani, on the other hand, is preoccupied with promoting her upcoming film while also displaying her diverse fashion sense. Kiara's most recent appearance exemplifies this; she nailed the Indo-Western look in an ivory three-piece ensemble at a recent promotional event. She wore a three-piece Riddhima Bhasin ensemble that included a sheer floor-length jacket embellished with mirror-work embroidery and floral embellishments.