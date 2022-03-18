Fashion as a form of self-expression

Fashion is very subjective. For everyone style and fashion can be different. What I may call fashion, may look like fashion faux pas and vice versa. In my personal opinion, fashion can be seen as a form of self-expression. Why would I say that? When it comes to fashion, one cannot wear everything that is considered as 'fashion'. Fashion means what you're comfortable with yet it makes you look good/stand out. Through means of fashion and clothes, you can describe your personality. You can describe what type of person you are. Your clothes speak a lot for the person you are. Once Marc Jacobs said, "There are hints about who you are in what you wear."