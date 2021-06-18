Father's Day 2021: Set a movie marathon with your father

Father's Day is celebrated on June 20 and it's just around the corner so enjoy a movie marathon with your father. Here's my recommendation watch list, you can also add your favourite movies in the comment.

Piku:

A beautiful father-daughter portrayal by Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. It's just perfect for a Father's Day watch. It has a wonderful storyline with the right emotions playing a major role. Streaming on SonyLiv App.

Drishyam:

If your father loves mystery thrillers Drishyam is the right choice. It is a story of a father who goes far extent to save his daughter and the family. Streaming on Netflix.

Angrezi Medium:

Angrezi Medium features Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan along with others and is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. This also a story of father and daughter where the father tries his best to give his daughter a good education by taking her abroad. Beautifully portrayed by the actors, a must-watch.

Tell us what you would like to watch with your father.