Fatima Shaikh & Sanya Malhotra reunite for yet another project!

Vicky Kaushal, who recently married, will star in Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur.' It is based on the life of one of India's greatest war heroes, Sam Manekshaw. The makers of Meghna Gulzar's film announced additional additions to the film today, on the occasion of Meghna Gulzar's birthday.

The Vicky starrer will also feature Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. Vicky will play the lead, Sanya will portray his wife, Silloo will play Manekshaw, and Fatima will play Indira Gandhi, the country's first female Prime Minister.

The duo was last seen together in Ludo and before that in Dangal, are you excited to see them again?