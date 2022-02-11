Favourite Bollywood Couple- Ranbir and Alia

Alia Bhatt is head over heels in love with Ranbir Kapoor and it's obvious in her interviews while she is promoting Gangubai. People have speculated for their relationship to be just for promotion of Brahmastra but the couple is madly in love and it shows. In an interview she recently that she is already married to the actor in her head and in a past interview Ranbir Kapoor has also confessed that if the pandemic didn't hit their lives they would have tied the knot.

Their relationship is just too pure and helps you understand what genuine partners are about.





What do you think?