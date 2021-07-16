Fear Street Part 3: 1666 Review: The Witch, the Curse and Shadyside

The last part of the Fear Street Trilogy, directed by Leigh Janiak, is streaming on Netflix. There's witchcraft, Satanism, friendship, and love. Would you dare to watch this Trilogy based on R.L Stine's books?





So, this movie starts where it ended with the last one. Deena puts the hand with the skeleton to stop the curse, but instead, it takes back to 1666, when Sarah Fier was hanged. Deena sees everything from Sarah Fier's eyes, and you will get to see all the old characters once again in a vintage look.





The story follows when Sarah Fier (Kiana Madeira) and Hannah Miller (Olivia Scott Welch) back in 1666 discover their sexuality and get into a physical intimacy which was a crime at that time. Solomen Goode (Nick Goode's ancestor) used to love Sarah, but he strikes a deal with the Devil and starts practising Satanism to bring prosperity and power for himself and his family.





Sarah found out everything about him, but it was too late Union (Shadyside) started experiencing witchiness and horror activities, and village people blamed Sarah and Hannah for being the witches. Solomen had put all blame on Sarah, she confesses to save Hannah, and they hanged her. And, that's when she cursed him that she will come back for and end him forever.





Now, back to 1994. After learning the actual truth, Deena tries to convince his brother and C Berman (Ziggy) what actually is happening with Shadyside, and they together try to stop this forever. Will they be able to do that? What will happen to Shadyside? Watch it to know.





The third entry doesn't have much slashing like the other two, but the story leads right through your mind. A few places have jump-scares, and the actors played their part really well. What do you think?