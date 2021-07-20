Fear Street : Part One - 1994 ( Short movie review )

Fear Street : Part One - 1994

Directed by Leigh Janiak

Written by Kyle Killen and Leigh Janiak

Language : English

Released : 2nd July 2021

Starring : Kiana Madeira , Olivia Scott Welch , Benjamin Flores Jr. , Julia Rehwald , Maya Hawke , Fred Hechinger .

Runtime : 1hr 47mins

Genre : Horror , Mystery .

Synopsis : A circle of teenage friends accidentally encounter the ancient evil responsible for a series of brutal murders that have plagued their town for over 300 years. Welcome to Shadyside .

My review : A decent slasher movie . Movie started with an intresting opening sequence but after that movie fails to uphold . Story was interesting but the way they build was not convincing . Characterisation was poor , some of the characters were annoying too . Slasher movie has some flaws , but particularly this movie has too many silly flaws and some parts were just pushed unrealistically . Writers could\"ve done better . Cast just done their job . Story of the movie mostly takes place in dark but that doesn\"t seem scary at all . Climax sequence was good with some horrible violence and gore , but it could\"ve been more better . Atlast a decent and entertaining one , but disappoints with it\"s poor writing . If you like slasher movie then give a try . Strictly 18+ due to violence , gore and some sexual content .

( part 2 & 3 movie reviews on the way )

IMDb : 6.2/10 ( 31,590 ratings )

My rating : 2.5/5

Watch option : Netflix

