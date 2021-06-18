Fear Street released its official trailer; did you get the chills?

Fear Street released its trailer. It is a film trilogy based on the book of the same name written by R.L Stine whose first part will release on July 2 on Netflix.





The story divides into three eras and the movie will release in three parts, every week it will release part of its story. A teen horror movie series set on a backdrop of a place that has a dark history waiting to unleash.





The cast has some known faces and a few unknown, I think this film trilogy is worth a try. What do you think? Did this trailer make your spine go chill? Let us know in the comments.