'Feels like Ishq' trailer out now; what are your thoughts?

A new trailer has been dropped by Netflix, and I feel the stories have good potential. The trailer shows 6 different stories that might let you fall in love once again.





The series stars Arati Raval, Radhika Madan, Amol Prashar to Rohit Saraf, Tanya Maniktala, and others as the lead characters. From what I saw in the trailer, I think it will be a mix of tragic-romance and romance-comedy. But don't worry, love always wins. Right? Can you feel love in the air already? 'Feels like Ishq' is arriving on Netflix on July 23.





What do you think? Are you excited about this one?