The Fellowship: Break The Wall world tour will launch in October 2022

The Fellowship: Break The Wall globe tour, which starts in October and visits North America, Korea, and Japan, has dates set by the South Korean band ATEEZ.





Beginning in Seoul on October 29, The Fellowship: Break the Wall will then tour to American cities like Anaheim, Phoenix, Dallas, Chicago, Atlanta, and Newark in November. The band will play in Chiba, Japan, and Toronto, Canada, in December.





After this year's "The Fellowship: Beginning of the End" tour, which ran from January through May, and 2019's "The Expedition" tour, this will be ATEEZ's third global tour. The group is getting ready to release their ninth mini-album, The World Ep.1: Movement, later this month. This will be the first instalment of the group's new The World series.