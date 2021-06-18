Female Debut vs. Male Debut in Bollywood!

Coming again with another film industry strange phenomenon, that of the inequality of demand on male and female actors post their debut. It seems that female actresses have access to more movie offers than their debutant male co-actors despite both of them winning best debut awards.

One example is that of Ishaan Khattar and Jhanvi Kapoor. While the amazingly talented Ishaan (I'm personally a fan) did not really debut in Dhadak but won best debut male for it, Jhanvi made her entrance to Bollywood through the said film. After Dhadak, Jhanvi (with questionnable skills) counts 6 movies in her kitty against only 2 for Ishaan.

Another example I can think of is that of Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar who both made their debut in Sairat and for which they won best debut awards. After this exceptional movie, Rinku counts 6 movies in her kitty versus 3 for Akash.

Now, we cannot tell for sure how many movies are actually being offered to these actors, maybe they are just being picky. Yet, this remains a noticeable pattern.

Please share your thoughts on the matter, what is this due to ?