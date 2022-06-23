Few Facts that you must need to know about Akshay Kumar!!
- Very few people know that he made his first screen appearance in Mahesh Bhatt's film AAJ (1987). It was just a 16 seconds appearance where he played a karate instructor.
- He then appeared as the main lead in Sangharsh.
- Once Akshay missed his flight for an ad shoot and he walked in with his portfolio to a studio where Pramod Chakraborty signed him for Deedar.
- Akshay has been a martial arts trainer in Bangkok, a waiter and a cook. Besides this, he was also a watch and a jeweller trader. He returned to Mumbai and then worked as a martial arts teacher, followed by modelling and then finally striking gold in Bollywood.
- His first girlfriend was Pooja Batra with whom he used to get entries to high-profile parties. There was news about his affairs with Ayesha Julkha, Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty.
- Akshay once disclosed in Koffee with Karan that Twinkle was very sure about her film MELA being a big hit and he said that if it fails he will marry her. Wow-what a love story!