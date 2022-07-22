A few great movie picks that most people could have missed

I'd advise viewing "I Am Mother" (2019). This is, in my opinion, a fantastic replacement for a contemporary Terminator movie, despite the fact that the title may not excite many people. In my opinion, it adapts a future where machines are in charge better than anything that occurred after T2 in the Terminator series. A really good movie, you can't predict the plot like you can with some movies, but there isn't quite as much terminating occurring on screen.





The Accountant is also (2016). Both of these films are not mainstream blockbusters, nor are they obscure independent films that no one would have heard of. I didn't think Ben Affleck was a terrific pick for Batman, just an interesting one at best. He just comes out as really schlumpy. But watch this film if you want confirmation that Ben Affleck was not the issue with Batman vs. Superman or Justice League and can successfully portray Bruce Wayne in addition to Batman. The film is an action one.