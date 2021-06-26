Few Rules Before Wearing A Lipstick

A colourful lipstick can change your look. There are few rules that you should follow before applying lipstick. The first step is always to exfoliate your lips. This will help to remove the dirt from the lips. Then moisturize your lips because dry lips can collect your lip colour and this will give a patchy finish on the lips. So moisturizing your lips is very important before applying lipstick. Choose the right shade for yourself. Always test the colour before you purchase. You should always look for the shade that will suit your face and doesn’t make the face dull instead. While buying a nude shade, always purchase a shade that goes with your lip colour. The final step is to apply lipstick. While applying lipstick, always start applying from the center of your lips to the corner. After applying the lipstick, blot with tissue paper and then apply a second coat of lipstick for a long-lasting stay.

Are you going to follow these rules next time before applying lipstick?