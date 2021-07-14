Few Tips To Straighten Your Hair Naturally At Home

Every girl wants their hair to be straight because they are manageable, looks stylish, and pretty too. The easiest and quickest method to straighten your hair is by using styling but this can damage your hair in the long run. It will damage your hair in terms of hair loss, itchy scalp, and many other hair problems. But few alternatives can make your hair naturally straight and these do not require any chemical-infused product or styling tools.

Apply Almond Oil

Almond oil is rich in fatty acids and vitamin E which is important for hair growth and healthy hair. This oil is very effective and you can use this in your hair care routine. It works wonders on the hair. By applying this oil, prevents damage, improves the overall texture of the hair, and controls frizz. Apply the almond oil regularly before going to bed and this will give you straight hairs.

Rinse Your Hair With Milk

Milk contains natural properties like whey protein and casein. So these properties repairs damaged hair smoothens strands and straightens your hair. After shampooing and conditioning your hair, take a bowl of milk and apply milk using fingertips very gently on your strands. Pour the remaining milk onto your hair and wash it off after a few minutes. You can also use almond milk, cow milk, and coconut milk on your hair.

Brush Wet Hair With A Wide Tooth Comb

Yes, brushing your wet hair is the most ideal thing to do as it causes hair loss. But if you are using a wide-tooth comb it will remove all your tangles. Knots and it will manage to straighten your hair too. After washing your hair, use a microfiber towel or cotton cloth to soak the excess water from your hair. Then take the small sections of your hair and gently comb them. Once you have straightened your hair well and just wait for 5 – 7 minutes. Repeat this process until your hair become dry.

Use Banana And Honey Mask

Banana and honey both as a combination work wonder on hair. It helps to coat your strands to form a protective layer on the hair. To prepare a hair mask, take one banana and mash it well. Then add 2 – 4 tablespoons of honey to form a smooth paste. Apply this mask on your hair and scalp gently. Wash your hair after half an hour.