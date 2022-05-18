Few unknown secrets about Parineeti Chopra!
- Parineeti topped her 12th board exams and was honoured by the then President of India!
- Parineeti completed her college education in Great Britain and returned to India in 2009, during the period of recession! She's a trained classical singer who has a bachelor's degree in music!
- Parineeti who has a triple honours degree from Manchester Business School always wanted to become an investment banker!
- She felt dejected when she could not clear any interview in London, despite being a top student. So she returned to India during the recession!
- She's a gadget lover, who changes her phones often. She loves to buy new gadgets from the market!
- Parineeti spends most of her money on shoes. She buys two or three of them, instead of one expensive pair!
- Her favourite actor is Saif Ali Khan and she has reportedly told Kareena Kapoor that she's ready to marry him anytime! Parineeti's debut movie is 'Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl', which didn't do well at the box office. But she was widely appreciated by the movie critics and the role won her as many as 10 awards in the 'Best debutant' category!