Film Industry can earn like this from the OTT Platform?

The scenario is not that great about the film industry with theatres shut in Maharashtra and no footfall in other parts too. Bell Bottom was the prime example which in spite of good reviews did not get the box office ticking.

So here is what the industry can do:

A big film like Sooryavanshi and 83 should be released on an OTT platform which is long due. One week prior to the release, a minimum charge of 150 rupees should be taken online for a FAMILY WATCH through payment gateways. This should include an Interval where a tie-up with Zomato or Swiggy should be done to deliver snacks at the viewer's doorstep. This will help both the OTT as well as Producers to earn and give audiences a novelty to watch films. The number of movie audiences will increase online and the production house can also keep a track of how many are liking this new idea of watching films.

Please let me know if any comments on the same and amendments can be made to increase the cinephile experience.