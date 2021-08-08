A Film that made Deepika Padukone Queen of Bollywood, Chennai Express, completes 8 years

When you hear the word 'Meenamma,' only one person comes to mind: Deepika Padukone. The gorgeous starlet secured her place as the 'Queen of Bollywood' with her critically acclaimed role in the film Chennai Express. Deepika Padukone was well on her way to the top with Cocktail and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, delivering back-to-back hits, and then came Chennai Express, which is celebrating its 8th anniversary today.

Deepika's Southern character in the action-comedy was not only one of the most beloved in movie history, but her signature dialogues and sequences from films like "Thangabali" and "Bakwaas Dictionary" continue to be shared on social media. In a manner, the picture is celebrating its eighth anniversary today. Deepika has reigned supreme in the Hindi cinema business for the past eight years, a huge achievement that only a few actors have achieved in their careers.