Filmfare Awards 2022; Complete winners list!

The 67th Filmfare Awards 2022 were presented at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai on August 30, 2022. Popular B-Town stars like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra, and Karan Johar, to name a few, attended the eagerly anticipated star-studded affair.





Popular Awards:





Best Film: Shershaah (Dharma Productions)

Best Director: Vishnuvardhan (Shershaah)

Best Actor In A Leading Role: Ranveer Singh (83)

Best Actress In A Leading Role: Kriti Sanon (Mimi)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role: Pankaj Tripathi (Mimi) Best Actress In A Supporting Role: Sai Tamhankar (Mimi)





Critics' Awards:





Best Film: Sardar Udham

Best Actor In A Leading Role: Vicky Kaushal (Sardar Udham)

Best Actress In A Leading Role: Vidya Balan (Sherni)









Debut Awards:





Best Debut – Male: Ehan Bhat (99 Songs)

Best Female Debut – Female: Sharvari Wagh (Bunty Aur Babli 2)

Best Debut Director: Seema Pahwa (Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi)





Music Awards:





Best Music Director: Tanishk Bagchi, B Praak, Jaani, Jasleen Royal, Javed-Mohsin And Vikram Montrose (Shershaah)

Best Playback Singer (Male): B Praak – 'Mann Bharrya' (Shershaah)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Asees Kaur – 'Raataan Lambiya' (Shershaah)

Best Lyricist: Kausar Munir – 'Lehra Do' (83)





Special Awards:





Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award: Subhash Ghai





Writing Awards:





Best Story: Abhishek Kapoor, Supratik Sen and Tushar Paranjape (Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui)

Best Screenplay: Shubendu Bhattacharya and Ritesh Shah (Sardar Udham)

Best Dialogue: Dibakar Banerjee and Varun Grover (Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar)





Technical Awards:





Best Editing: A. Sreekar Prasad (Shershaah)

Best Choreography: Vijay Ganguly – 'Chaka Chak' (Atrangi Re)

Best Production Design: Mansi Dhruv Mehta and Dmitrii Malich (Sardar Udham)

Best Cinematography: Avik Mukhopadhyay (Sardar Udham)

Best Background Score: Shantanu Moitra (Sardar Udham)

Best Sound Design: Dipankar Chaki, Nihar Ranjan Samal (Sardar Udham)

Best Costume Design: Veera Kapur EE (Sardar Udham) Best Action: Stefan Richter, Sunil Rodrigues (Shershaah) Best Special Effects: VFXwaala, Edit FX Studios (Sardar Udham)





