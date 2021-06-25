Filters are great, but skincare is better!!

Lockdown taught us a different aspect of life altogether! As we spend more time behind screens and their dreaded front-facing cameras, more people are seeking “Zoom glow ups” and at-home treatments have become the “new normal.” Home-made masks, DIY skincare, and using all the possible ingredients in your kitchen have been a boom. Hanks to the growing technology and innovative minds, people came up with some crazy DIYs, skincare regimes, and solutions to pretty much all skin-related problems. So, today I will share my best picks for the best homemade, easy peasy face masks that I am sure your skin will thank you for.





1. Gram flour (Besan) + Turmeric (Haldi) + Curd





This is my personal favorite mask and I use this all the time. This homemade gram flour, turmeric, and Curd Face Pack are extremely beneficial if you are going through tanning, acne, pimples, marks, open pores, clogged pores, pigmentation, dullness, uneven skin tone, whiteheads, oil-heads, and blackheads. From the first use, you will able to notice a difference in your skin. Add half a tablespoon of Gram flour and turmeric together, then mix one spoon curd to it. Mix these ingredients well and your face pack is ready. Leave this for around 20 minutes and wash off with normal water. Including this gram flour, turmeric, and Curd face pack in your skincare routine will boost cell regeneration and will help in delaying early signs of aging. My skin feels healthy glowing and radiant since the time I started using this!





2. Tomato, Potato, and Cucumber mask





The lockdown might have turned you into a chef but there is one more thing that you can do with those veggies kept in the refrigerator. No points for guessing that you can use them for your skin. You need a slice of tomato, potato, and cucumber each. Blend them in a mixer and apply the paste to your face. Leave it on for 15 minutes before rinsing with water. This mask removes dark circles, evens your skin tone, and most importantly, gives you a natural glow. For better results, refrigerate the paste for around 20 minutes before applying it to your face.

3. Ripe Banana and Honey for rescue





Mash a ripe banana and mix it with a little bit of honey. Apply it on your face and wash it off after 15 minutes. This mask will leave you with supple and glowing skin. You can use this mask thrice a week. People with oily skin should avoid this one as this contains honey.