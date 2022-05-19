Finally adding pride to the Hindi films and people accepting it

Bollywood Downunder, directed by Anupam Sharma, intends to document Indian cinema's history, splendour, globalisation, and Bollywoodization.

"The goal of the film, aside from enlightening the West about the glory of Indian cinema, is to place our film industry in the globe, rather than pushing forth the apologetic perception and behaviour of Indians regarding their films," Anupam stated of the film.

The film, which is aimed at non-Indian audiences, also debunks and demystifies jokes about – song and dance scenes, the length of Indian films, the melodrama about globalisation, and how the film industry became known as Bollywood.