Finally! Tiger Shroff confronts rumours about his love life and states that he is now single.

Bollywood fans are not in the dark about the relationship rumours involving Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff. The couple has been giving us huge couple goals for a long time, whether they are taking vacations together or just spending time with each other's families.

Tiger Shroff discussed his relationship with Disha Patani during a recent appearance on the ninth episode of the renowned talk show Koffee With Karan.

The two have been rumoured to be dating for a few years but in the recent episode, he chose to call Disha his "friend" and said that he is "single". When Karan probed him about dating Disha, he said: "I'm just very good friends just like I always have been." To which Karan replied by saying: "You can't use that line anymore, Tiger."