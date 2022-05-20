FINALS | Match 17 of SPL 2022 | BTS vs BLACKPINK: Which group has the best music videos?

The finalists of SPL 2022, BTS and BLACKPINK are in today's face off for 'best music video'! Both the groups have joined the billion-play club, having more than billion views on most of their music videos. But apart from their amazing talents and visuals, which group's music videos feature the most amazing production? Be it storytelling, extravagant sets, performances, concepts and themes, who does it better?

.

*Support your favorites by engaging with their respective posts via likes (5 points) and comments (10 points).

*The team with more cumulative points at the end of the day will be crowned as winner.

*Counting stops at 9 pm. So hurry and lead your team to victory!

.

FAQ's

1. A player can add multiple comments to a single post. (Abusive comments will not be entertained.)

2. The player with most interesting comments everyday will be crowned as 'Stan of the Day' and entitled to exciting gift vouchers!