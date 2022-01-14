Find out why Salman Khan and his family were not invited to Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding

We've all seen the Vickat wedding drama, and I'm sure this notion crossed all of our thoughts when just a small number of celebrities, including Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan, and Sharvari Wagh, were on the guestlist for the much-awaited wedding, Why wasn't Salman Khan, who plays such an important role in Katrina's life, invited to the wedding? Katrina Kaif has been close to Salman Khan's family since her early days in the entertainment world.

Aayush Sharma said 'It's not a big deal' that the family was not invited to Katrina's wedding with Vicky Kaushal.

In response to the family's refusal to attend the wedding, Aayush Sharma revealed, For their purposes, Katrina is an extraordinarily close companion, and they all want her to enjoy everything that life has to offer. He went on to say, It's the way Katrina needs to conclude her marriage, and there's no problem with that. Ayush believes everyone takes themselves really seriously. It's her and Vicky's big day, and there's nothing else they can do but enjoy it to the fullest.

Aayush went on to say that the family is 'overjoyed' that Katrina Kaif has met her true love. Katrina will always be a part of their family, and they are simply delighted that she is happy. He added When people find happiness, the most wonderful thing they can desire for their family, friends, and coworkers is for them to find their centre and happiness.