'Fire', 'Padmaavat' and 'The Family Man' - The saga of ban and boycott

Recently Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni's web series 'The Family Man season 2' has been receiving a lot of flak. It has been accused by many of being anti-Tamil. The brouhaha was amplified after Tamil Nadu's IT Minister requested the central government to ban the series as its distorting facts and showing the Tamil Elam movement in a bad light. But the question is, has anyone seen this show? How do they know that Tamilians are shown in a bad light without even watching a single episode?

Films or any piece of art and literature are the most vulnerable in this country. Deepa Mehta's 1996 flick 'Fire' received severe backlash before its release for its depiction of lesbian relationships; the protestors stated that the film was harmful to the Indian culture.

Later, Fanaa was banned in Gujarat after Aamir Khan, it's lead actor, made some comments on the Narmada Dam constructions. The history repeated when 'PK' was released, as several theatres were vandalized. One of the worst protests for a film in recent times has to be 'Padmaavat.' It looked like a dystopian time when random men were threatening to cut the nose of its lead actress, Deepika Padukone, on live television.

All these things have a commonality that I addressed at the beginning. None of them saw the content and decided to violently protest prematurely. It also quickly fizzles out once the show/film is out in public.