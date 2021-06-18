FIRST CLEANSER RECOMMENDATIONS FOR DOUBLE CLEANSING ( Cleansing Balms, Cleansing Oils & Micellar Water)

1. Cleansing Balms :

• Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm (30ml/ 125ml ) – Rs. 890/ Rs. 3200 -

- Only a little amount is very effective. Melts away all the makeup and dirt. The product lasts for very long.

• Plum E-Luminence Simply Supple Cleansing Balm(90gm) – Rs. 545 -

- A very good and affordable alternative to the Clinique Balm, leaves the skin very soft and moisturised.

• The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Cleansing Cream(200ml) – Rs. 700 -

- This product has a very cream like soft texture. It works the best for people with dry skin type.

2. Cleansing Oils :

• Bioderma Atoderm Huile de douche 24h Hydration Ultra-nourishing Anti-irriatation Cleansing Oil(200ml) – Rs. 1299 -

- This product has a gel like texture, it emulsifies very easily. It also contains niacinamide which helps in clearing marks and spots on the skin.

• Biore Makeup Remover Cleansing Oil(150ml) – Rs. 1200 -

- This product works well in removing even waterproof makeup and all sunscreen. It is best suited for people with oily/ acne prone skin.

• Neutrogena Deep Clean Brightening Cleansing Oil(200ml) -

- This is a very affordable option that works quite well. Its very light and gentle on the skin and suitable for all skin types.

3. Micellar Water :

• Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellaire Water(250ml) – Rs. 990 -

- This is a non sticky, fragrance free product which removes even the heaviest makeup with just one swipe. It even suits sensitive skin.

• Garnier Skin Naturals Micellar Oil-Infused Cleansing Water(125ml) – Rs. 225 & Garnier Skin Naturals Micellar Cleansing Water(125ml) – Rs. 199

- This is a very affordable daily cleansing water. It is alcohol and fragrance free and suits all skin types.

• Simple Kind To Skin Micellar Cleansing Water(200ml) – Rs. 375

- This is also a good and affordable cleansing water that doesn’t irritate the skin and suits all skin types. ﻿