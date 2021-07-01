First Janhvi Kapoor and now Ananya Panday, Is Ishaan Khatter the new Ranbir Kapoor of Bollywood?

Recently on a QnA session on Instagram, Ishaan gave a very cute nickname to Ananya, he also called her, his favorite person to di yoga with. There have also been rumors of the two dating.

Before Ananya, there were rumors of Janhvi and Ishaan dating too. Do you think he can be the new Ranbir Kapoor of Bollywood in terms of relationships and dating. Well, I hope not.

Ishaan is a really wonderful actor, especially his 'Beyond the clouds' movie got great critical appreciation.

In such a case my advice to Ishaan would be to just focus on his career and not date every other actress he does a movie with, IT'S NOT COOL.

But honestly, who is he really dating or is he dating anybody or not? Let me know if you have the answer. Also I would love to see more of Ishaan in some really nice projects unlike Khaali peeli.