The first Spiderman: No Way Home reviews are out & they're nothing but shining!

IGN-Once-in-a-lifetime films are pipe dreams for most studios, yet, here’s Marvel showing off the fact that they have us all in the palm of their hands yet again. Spider-Man: No Way Home is somehow a perfect harmony of a Saturday morning cartoon and the deep drama that we’ve come to expect from these epics. You’ll find no spoilers here, but the film will remind you repeatedly that there are a whole lot of reasons that Sony and Marvel kept the details of this one as close to the vest as possible.





The Guardian- after a Covid-afflicted shoot and the postponed release that comes with that, we have Spider-Man: No Way Home, a big-budget tentpole tasked with not only proving that a Spidey threequel can work but that, after a rough year, so can a Marvel film, a company suffering from the rare critical and commercial misfire that was Eternals. Is Tom Holland’s web-slinger up to the task? The answer is: mostly yes.





CNN- After the lengthy buildup, array of teases and alleged leaks, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" impressively lives up to the hype, delivering the kind of unabashed big-screen fun for which theaters have been hungering. Briskly balancing a dizzying assortment of parts, Marvel's latest (by way of Sony) looks destined to do what only a spider can -- namely, lure vast numbers of fans into its web.





Are you excited to watch the film this Thursday?



